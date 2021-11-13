Storm improves to 10-2 with 6-2 victory over Waterloo

KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm defeated the Waterloo Black Hawks by a final score of 6-2 Friday night in the organization’s annual Military Appreciation Night at the Viaero Center.
The Storm persevered in a penalty-laden battle and the team will host the Black Hawks again tonight (Saturday night) for Teacher Appreciation/UNK Night.
Mitchell Miller, Graham Gamache, Cole O’Hara, Ilya Nikolaev, Aiden Dubinsky and Jeremy Wilmer netted goals for Tri-City.
Miller opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the season that came with less than three minutes to play in the first period. Haden Kruse notched his first career assist and first career point in the USHL on the play.
Friday’s extraordinary second period included four goals, an ejection, and 63 penalty minutes.
Waterloo’s Sam Rinzel scored his first career USHL goal to tie the game at 7:18. Less than a minute later, Waterloo’s Patrick Geary was given a five-minute major penalty for boarding, a 10-minute game misconduct penalty and was ejected following a hit to the back of Kruse, who had to leave the game due to an injury following the collision.
At the 9:05 mark, Tri-City regained the lead when Gamache netted his fourth goal of the season with assists by Drew Montgomery and Christian Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald was making his USHL debut after missing the opening 11 games due to an injury.
The final goal of the second period was scored by Cole O’Hara on the powerplay. O’Hara’s goal was his fifth of the season and was scored at 15:09. Wilmer and Nikolaev recorded the assists.
Tri-City pulled away with three goals in the third period. Nikolaev scored at 7:41, Dubinsky scored at 9:50 and Wilmer scored at 15:49.
Wilmer’s goal was his team-leading seventh of the season.
The Storm outshot the Black Hawks 32-20 while improving to 10-2-0-0.
Arsenii Sergeev recorded the win in net for Tri-City after stopping 18 of Waterloo’s 20 shots on goal.