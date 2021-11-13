Storm improves to 10-2 with 6-2 victory over Waterloo

KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm defeated the Waterloo Black Hawks by a final score of 6-2 Friday night in the organization’s annual Military Appreciation Night at the Viaero Center.

The Storm persevered in a penalty-laden battle and the team will host the Black Hawks again tonight (Saturday night) for Teacher Appreciation/UNK Night.

Mitchell Miller, Graham Gamache, Cole O’Hara, Ilya Nikolaev, Aiden Dubinsky and Jeremy Wilmer netted goals for Tri-City.

Miller opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the season that came with less than three minutes to play in the first period. Haden Kruse notched his first career assist and first career point in the USHL on the play.

Friday’s extraordinary second period included four goals, an ejection, and 63 penalty minutes.

Waterloo’s Sam Rinzel scored his first career USHL goal to tie the game at 7:18. Less than a minute later, Waterloo’s Patrick Geary was given a five-minute major penalty for boarding, a 10-minute game misconduct penalty and was ejected following a hit to the back of Kruse, who had to leave the game due to an injury following the collision.