Storm hockey sets another record in win over Fargo

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm aren’t through setting records.

Tuesday night, with an 8-3 win over Fargo, the Storm set an organizational record by capturing their 26th home victory of the season, and tied the record with its 45th win of the regular season.

The 2018-2019 Anderson Cup Championship team was the only teams in the organization’s 22-year history to record 45 wins.

Dane Dowiak netted two goals in Tuesday’s win at the Viaero Center while Vinny Borgesi, Mitchell Miller, August Falloon, Jeremy Wilmer, Cole O’Hara, and Matt Basgall added one goal each.

Sebastian Wraneschitz recorded his 12th victory of the season in net for the Storm.

Borgesi, Miller, Falloon and Dowiak scoerd in the first period, driving Fargo starting goal keeper Louden Hogg from the game.

Borgesi netted his fifth goal of the season at 3:59 with an assist from Kieran Cebrian, his 13th.

Miller’s goal was a league-leading 38th of the year and his 21sth on the power play. Ilya Nikolaev and Jeremy Wilmer assisted.

Falloon’s goal was his second and assisted by Aiden Dubinsky and Cole O’Hara.

Dowiak’s first goal of the night came with less than three minutes to play in the first period to give Tri-City a three-goal lead and was assisted by Wilmer and Miller.

Wilmer netted the Storm’s lone goal of the second period with O’Hara getting his 47th assist of the season.

Tri-City netted three unanswered goals in the opening six minutes of the third period to take a commanding 8-2 lead.

Dowiak’s second was scored 42 seconds into the period and O’Hara scored seconds later.Basgall wrapped up the Storm scoring iwth his ninth goal of the season on the powerplay at 5:44.

Mitchell assisted on Dowiak’s goal. Dowiak got an assist on Basgall’s goal and Wilmer assisted on O’Hara and Basgall’s goals. Wilmer’s assist was his fourth of the game, and league-leading 72nd of the season.

Hogg, who re-entered the game during the third period, Hogg made 13 saves on 16 shots in nearly 21 minutes of playing time. Matej Wraneschitz improved to 12-3-1-0, stopping 24 of Fargo’s 27 shots.

Marinov picked up the loss after making 13 saves on 18 shots.

Tri-City will play its final home game of the regular season Friday night against the Lincoln Stars. The game will include $5 kids tickets, $10 adult tickets, and a Nebraska Lottery Rivalry 4-Pack that includes four tickets, four hot dogs, two Nebraska Lottery Scratch Off Tickets, and two Buy-One-Get-One Passes to the Kearney Children’s Museum for $40.

Friday’s home game will also serve as the organization’s annual “Fan Appreciation Night” game and will include a postgame presentation of the Anderson Cup by USHL Commissioner Bill Robertson.