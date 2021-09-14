Storm hockey opens preseason with a 1-2 record

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Tri-City Storm dropped a 5-2 decision to the Lincoln Stars Sunday afternoon at the Tyson Events Center to complete a 1-2 weekend to open the preseason.

Cole O’Hara and Gavin Brindley netted goals for the Storm in the loss to Lincoln. Goaltender Owen Millward made 11 saves on 15 shots during the opening two periods and Austin Schwab made 7 saves on 8 shots in the third period.

Waterloo defeated the Storm 4-2 on Saturday.

Tyler Kostelecky and Jeremy Wilmer netted the Storm’s goals. Chase Clark took the loss in goal after making 21 saves on 24 shots.

On Friday, Tri-City erased two third-period deficits to post a come-from-behind overtime win over the Sioux City Musketeers. Mitchell Miller scored a power-play goal in overtime to give the Storm the 4-3 victory. Andrew Strathmann, Gavin Brindley and Tyler Kostelecky also scored for the Storm. Arsenii Sergeev recorded the victory in net by stopping 29 of Sioux City’s 32 shots.