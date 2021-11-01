Storm hockey defeats Omaha 2-1 in overtime

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm defeated the Omaha Lancers 2-1 in overtime Saturday night at the Viaero Center.

Cole O’Hara scored the overtime goal to seal the win.

The Storm’s Ilya Nikolaev scored his second goal of the season at 6:55 of the first period to give Tri-City a 1-0 lead. The goal was assisted by Drew Montgomery and Tanner Adams. The assists for Montgomery was his first of the season.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Omaha’s Luke Strickland scored the lone goal of the second period and neither team scored in the third period.

After the Storm’s penalty kill was tested in the beginning of the overtime period, O’Hara netted the game-winning goal at 1:12 while Mitchell Miller recorded his fifth assist of the season. Victor Czerneckianair notched his seventh assist on the play.

Tri-City’s Arsenii Sergeev recorded his fourth victory of the season by making 26 saves on 27 shots.

After back-to-back road games against Sioux City next weekend, the Storm return home to the Viaero Center for games against the Waterloo Black Hawks on Nov.12 and 13.

Tri-City’s annual Military Appreciation Night game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Nov. 12.