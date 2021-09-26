Storm goes to 2-0 with second OT victory

Cranberry Township, Pa. – The Tri-City Storm improved to 2-0 with another overtime victory Friday at the Dick’s Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic at Cranberry Township.

The Storm defeated Dubuque 3-2 in overtime in Thursday’s season opener and followed it up with a 2-1 overtime victory over the Madison Capitols Friday afternoon.

Jeremy Wilmer netted the Storm’s game-winning goal in the first period of overtime. Lleyton Roed scored his first USHL career goal in the first period of regulation. And goaltender Chase Clark recorded his first career USHL win in goal for the Storm.

Roed scored just over four minutes into the opening period to give Tri-City a 1-0 lead. Mitchell Miller and Gavin Brindley recorded assists on the scoring play.

Madison scored in the second period and neither team scored in the third.

Wilmer’s goal came at 1:28 of overtime with Cole O’Hara credited with the lone assist.

Clark turned away 36 of Madison’s 37 shots.

The Storm hit the ice again on Oct. 1, playing the Linocln Stars at Lincoln.

