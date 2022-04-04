Storm goalie sets new record in overtime loss to Lincoln

LINCOLN — The Tri-City Storm dropped an overtime decision to the Lincoln Stars, 3-2, Sunday afternoon at the Ice Box in Lincoln.

The loss followed a 5-4 win over Sioux Falls on Saturday at the Viaero Center that made goalie Arseni Sergeev the record holder of the most victories in a Storm season with 27 wins this year.

Saturday, Ilya Nikolaev, Kieran Cebrian, Andrew Strathmann, Mitchell Miller, and Cole O’Hara netted goals for the Storm as they improved to 41-9-2-0.

The game got off to a wild start with four goals in the first 12 minutes.

Sammy Harris gave Sioux Falls the first lead just 64 seconds into the game. Nikolaev answered with a power-play goal at 7:16 of the period, his 21st of the year, and Cebrian scores 17 seconds later to put Tri-City ahead.

Jeremy Wilmer and Matt Basgall assisted on Nikolaev’s goal. Aiden Dubinsky and Josh Eernisse assisted on Cebrian’s goal.

The Stampede responded seconds later to tie the game at 2-2.

Max Rud gave Sioux Falls its second lead at 3:45 of the second period.

Tri-City responded with three unanswered goals. Strathmann brought the score to a 3-3 tie 30 seconds following Rud’s goal. Strathmann’s goal was his fourth of the year, and was assisted by Gavin Brindley and Wilmer.

Miller scored his 33rd goal at 13:59 to give the Storm a 4-3 lead. Miller’s goal was assisted by O’Hara and Matt Basgall.

O’Hara scored the final goal of the period with less than two minutes to play to give Tri-City a 5-3 lead. O’Hara’s goal was scored on the power play and was his 23rd of the season. Brindley and Graham Gamache each recorded an assist on the play.

Daniel Russell netted his 16th goal with goaltender Noah Grannan on the bench for an extra attacker, but the Stampede couldn’t find the equalizer.

Sergeev improved to 27-6-1-0, eclipsing Peter Mannino (2003-2004), and Ian Keserich (2006-07) as the only player in organization history to notch 27 wins in a season.

Sunday, Wilmer and Gamache scored for the Storm.

Wilmer scored his 21st goal of the season in the first period. Gamache’s goal came in the second period and was his 12th of th year.

The Storm still led 2-1 going into the third period, but the Stars’ Yu Sato at 12:06 and Lucas Wahlin scored his second goal of the game at 3:56 of the overtime to give the Stars the victory.

Sebastian Wraneschitz took the loss after stopping 30 of Lincoln’s 33 shots on net.

Tri-City hits the ice again on Friday in a home game against the Sioux City Musketeers. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

