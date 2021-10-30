Storm goalie deflects 23 shots on goal for win over Lancers

RALSTON – The Tri-City Storm shut out the Omaha Lancers 5-0 Friday night at Ralston Arena.

Five players netted goals for the Storm (5-2-0) and Chase Clark recorded his first USHL shutout in goal for Tri-City.

Ilya Nikolaev scored his first USHL goal at 8:09 of the first period to give Tri-City a 1-0 lead. Nikolaev’s goal was scored on the powerplay and was assisted by Vinny Borgesi and Andrew Strathmann.

Just over six minutes later, Kieran Cebrian netted an unassisted goal, hs second of the season, and exactly one minute later, at 15:14 of the first period, Graham Gamache scored his third goal of the year. Aiden Dubinsky and Jeremy Wilmer provided the assists.

The only goal of the second period was scored by Mitchell Miller with under three minutes to play. Cebrian provided the lone assist as he won an offensive zone faceoff to give the puck to Miller.

Wilmer netted the lone goal of the third period. His unassisted goal at 1:26 was his third goal of the season.

Tri-City outshot the Lancers 27-23 and Clark recorded his third victory of the season turning away all 23 Lancers’ shots.

The Storm will host a rematch with the Lancers tonight (Saturday night) at the Viaero Center. Tickets can be purchased online at StormHockey.com or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 308-338-8144. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.