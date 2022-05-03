Storm gains three forwards, four defensemen in USHL draft

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm completed the first phase of the 2022 USHL Draft on Monday by drafting seven players in the 10-round draft.

Tri-City drafted three forwards, four defensemen and no goaltenders and acquired two players through the USHL’s tender process to replace the team’s first- and second-round picks in Monday’s draft.

The Storm signed defenseman Matthew Virgilio and forward Trevor Connelly to a tender agreement in March. Monday’s draft, formerly known as the “Futures Draft,” was limitied to players born in 2006.

Phase II began at 10 a.m. today and is open to players of all ages whose rights are not currently protected by another USHL member club.

Teams will fill their rosters to a total of 45 players by the end of Phase II. All players on this year’s rosters are protected by their current team, separate from the list of forty-five players.

Virgilio, 16, of Vaughan, Ontario, appeared in 44 games for St. Andrew’s College and has scored seven goals. He has also provided the Saints’ offense with 17 assists. Virgilio previously skated for the Toronto Marlboros AAA program and has announced a commitment to play collegiate hockey in the future at the University of Michigan.

Connelly, 16, of Tustin, California, has skated in more than 50 games during the 2021-2022 season for the Long Island Gulls, scoring more than 30 goals. He has also provided the Gulls offense with over 25 assists. Connelly previously skated for the Anaheim Jr. Ice Dogs AAA program in Anaheim, California. Connelly appeared in 67 games during the 2019-2020 season for the San Diego Saints AAA organization, scoring 87 goals and recording 50 assists.

Tri-City’s first selection Monday was 56th overall in the fourth round. The Storm drafted 5-10, 170-ound defenseman Alex Bales 15, of East Amherst, N.Y., who skated for Kent School (Conn.) this year. He scored one goal and notched 10 assists in 28 games.

Ihnat Pazii was the Storm’s second selection with the fifth round. Pazii, 15, a 5-8, 150-pound forward of Kharkov, Ukraine, skated for the Anaheim Jr. Ice Dogs (CA) AAA this season. He scored 45 goals and notched 26 assists to lead the team with 67 points.

The Storm picked defenseman Ryan Kroll (5-11, 179) in the sixth round. Kroll, 16, of Plainfield, Ill., skated for the Chicago Mission this year, netting four goals and 12 assists.

Defenseman Brandt Dubey was drafted by the Storm two picks following Kroll. Dubey, 16, of Orchard Park, N.Y., skated for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres AAA program, assisting on five goals this eyar.

Dallas Vieau, 16, of Duluth, Minn., was the second forward to be selected by the Storm. He was chosen in the seventh round after playing for Hermantown (Minn.) High school where he scored 17 goals and notched 13 assists. He previously played for the Hermantown Bantam (MN) AA and Minnesota Blades (MN) AAA programs.

The final forward drafted by the Storm was Joseph Delaurentis, 15, of White Plains, N.Y. He’s coming off a season where he scored 50 goals and notched 43 assists in seventy-six games for the Westchester Express (NY) AAA program. He was the team’s leading scorer.

Alex Visnappu was the final player drafted by Tri-City. A 16-year-old defenseman from Albany, N.Y., Visnappu skated for Bishop Kearney Selects (NY) AAA, netting seven goals and 27 assists in 69 games.

Registration for the Storm’s Futures Camp at the Las Vegas Ice Center are underway. The Futures Camp is open to 2007 and 2008 birth-year players only. The camp will include four on-ice sessions, off-ice seminars, two games, one team practice, and one position specific practice. Those wishing to participate in Tri-City’s Futures Camp can register online atStormHockey.com/FuturesCamp.

Signups for the Storm’s Goaltender Camp and Selection Camp will open on Wednesday following Phase IIt. These camps are invitation-only. Registration information and camp invitations will be sent out following the drafts. Contact General Manager Jason Koehler at jkoehler@stormhockey.com for more information.