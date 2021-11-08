Storm first place in Western Conference after four consecutive wins

SIOUX CITY, IA. – The Tri-City Storm completed a two-game weekend sweep of the Sioux City Musketeers Sunday afternoon in a 4-1 road win at the Tyson Events Center.

Tri-City won a thrilling 1-0 overtime decision on Saturday night and now has won four consecutive games for the second time this season.

Andrew Strathmann, Tanner Adams, Cole O’Hara and Jeremy Wilmer scored in the Storm’s victory Sunday. Arsenii Sergeev completed a phenomenal weekend of play in net for Tri-City by stopping 28 of Sioux City’s 29 shots on goal.

With the weekend sweep, Tri-City (9-2-0-0) has captured sole possession of first place in the USHL’s Western Conference.

Strathmann scored the first goal of his USHL career on a power play at 4:46 of the first period to give the Storm a 1-0 lead.

A scoring barrage proved to be the story of Sunday’s second period as the Storm netted three goals in the 20-minute frame to take a 4-0 lead.

Adams deflected a shot by Mitchell Miller past Musketeers’ goaltender Axel Mangbo at 5:58. With less than seven minutes to play in the period, O’Hara scored his fourth goal of the season with an assist by Wilmer, who then scored a shorthanded goal with less than 20 seconds to play. Ilya Nikolaev earned the assist.