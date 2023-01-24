Storm, Faro ready for Frosty Cup games in Dallas

DALLAS – The Fargo Force, the United States Hockey League’s top team this season, and the Tri-City Storm square-off in a pair of regular-season games highlighting the fourth annual Frosty Cup in Dallas this week.

“The Frosty Cup is an important event for the USHL as it showcases our league to the great state of Texas,” said President and Commissioner Bill Robertson. “Having both Fargo and Tri-City participate will give Texas hockey fans the opportunity to watch two great USHL teams compete as well as having a well-received youth event going in the metroplex area.”

Now in its fourth year, the Frosty Cup, a premier youth hockey event, is hosted annually at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, by the USHL and Dallas Stars. This year’s installment, features 43 youth teams from 13 states descending on The Lone Star State, and is highlighted by a pair of regular-season USHL games.

The Force and Storm head to Texas sitting in Clark Cup playoff spots in the Western Conference at the halfway point of the season.

Fargo features the league’s best record (22-8-0-3) and point total (47) through 33 games and are one of the hottest teams in the league having won seven of its last 10 games.

Currently sitting fifth in the Western Conference, Tri-City is just two points out of fourth place with a 16-13-0-3 (35 points) record.

The two teams feature players who were named in the recently-announced NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term rankings: Fargo forwards forwards Cole Knuble (125) and Ty Henricks (158) and Tri-City forward Tanner Adams (73) and defenseman Seth Constance (213).

Knuble, who stands tied for ninth in the league in scoring with 16 goals and 18 assists for 34 points in 29 games. He was recently named MVP of the World Junior A Challenge Championship where he helped Team USA to the gold medal.

Tri-City also boasts a pair of NHL draftees: forwards Daimon Gardner (Vancouver) and Cam O’Neill (Ottawa).

Fargo’s Matej Marinov, one of the top goaltenders with a 12-0-0 record in 14 appearances. He leads the league with a 1.89 goals against average and a .929 save percentage.