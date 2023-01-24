 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Storm, Fargo ready for Frosty Cup games in Dallas

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm puck

DALLAS – The Fargo Force, the United States Hockey League’s top team this season, and the Tri-City Storm square-off in a pair of regular-season games highlighting the fourth annual Frosty Cup in Dallas this week.

“The Frosty Cup is an important event for the USHL as it showcases our league to the great state of Texas,” said President and Commissioner Bill Robertson. “Having both Fargo and Tri-City participate will give Texas hockey fans the opportunity to watch two great USHL teams compete as well as having a well-received youth event going in the metroplex area.”

Now in its fourth year, the Frosty Cup, a premier youth hockey event, is hosted annually at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, by the USHL and Dallas Stars. This year’s installment, features 43 youth teams from 13 states descending on The Lone Star State, and is highlighted by a pair of regular-season USHL games.

People are also reading…

The Force and Storm head to Texas sitting in Clark Cup playoff spots in the Western Conference at the halfway point of the season.

Fargo features the league’s best record (22-8-0-3) and point total (47) through 33 games and are one of the hottest teams in the league having won seven of its last 10 games.

Currently sitting fifth in the Western Conference, Tri-City is just two points out of fourth place with a 16-13-0-3 (35 points) record.

The two teams feature players who were named in the recently-announced NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term rankings: Fargo forwards forwards Cole Knuble (125) and Ty Henricks (158) and Tri-City forward Tanner Adams (73) and defenseman Seth Constance (213).

Knuble, who stands tied for ninth in the league in scoring with 16 goals and 18 assists for 34 points in 29 games. He was recently named MVP of the World Junior A Challenge Championship where he helped Team USA to the gold medal.

Tri-City also boasts a pair of NHL draftees: forwards Daimon Gardner (Vancouver) and Cam O’Neill (Ottawa).

Fargo’s Matej Marinov, one of the top goaltenders with a 12-0-0 record in 14 appearances. He leads the league with a 1.89 goals against average and a .929 save percentage.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Swayman, NHL-best Bruins top Rangers

Swayman, NHL-best Bruins top Rangers

NEW YORK — Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves to help the Boston Bruins beat the New York Rangers 3-1 on Thursday night for their eighth victory in nine games.

Storm acquire goaltender from NAHL

Storm acquire goaltender from NAHL

Bérzinš was a standout player for Team Latvia in this month’s World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick.

Defensemen help power Hurricanes

Defensemen help power Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. — Brent Burns, Brady Skjei and Jalen Chatfield scored to give Carolina another productive offensive outing from its blueliners while Frederik Andersen was strong in net to help the Hurricanes beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2 on Thursday night.

Pens’ LeTang activated off IR

Pens’ LeTang activated off IR

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins activated veteran defenseman Kris Letang off injured reserve, clearing the way for him to play Tuesday night against Florida.

Letang scores two, leads Penguins in OT

Letang scores two, leads Penguins in OT

PITTSBURGH — Kris Letang scored his second goal of the game with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 7-6 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

Stamkos nets winner for Lightning

Stamkos nets winner for Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:38 remaining and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their 10th consecutive home game by defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Ovechkin Chasing Gretzky: Assisting Ovi on goals is an art

Ovechkin Chasing Gretzky: Assisting Ovi on goals is an art

Alex Ovechkin earlier this season became the third player in NHL history to surpass 800 career goals. Only Wayne Gretzky has scored more than Ovechkin's 810. But Ovechkin has not gotten within range of Gretzky's record of 894 goals by himself. Dozens of Washington Capitals teammates have assisted on goals by Ovechkin during his 18-year career since coming to North America.

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News