Storm extends win streak with win over Des Moines
KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm stretched a win streak to eight games for the second time this season by beating the Des Moines Buccaneers 7-4 Sunday afternoon at the Viaero Center.

Cole O’Hara netted three goals to record the 34th hat trick in the organization’s history. Jeremy Wilmer, Gavin Brindley, John Druskinis and Lleyton Roed also scored goals for the Storm.

O’Hara scored his first goal less than a minute into Sunday’s game with an assist by Mitchell Miller. Before the period was over, he found the goal again to give Tri-City a 3-1 lead.

After a goal by the Buccaneers, O’Hara sparked a three-goal outburst by the Storm, completing his hat trick with 8:20 of the second period. It was his 17th goal of the season and came on the power play with an assist from Ilya Nikolaev.

Brindley scored his 12th goal of the season less than a minute later and Druskinis scored his first goal as a member of the Storm at 9:41 of the secnd period to give Tri-City a 6-2 lead.

Roed had assists on both goals then scored his 15th goal at 2:40 of the third period to give Tri-City a 7-3 lead. Roed’s goal was assisted by Brindley and Vinny Borgesi.

O’Hara also assisted on Wilmer’s first-period goal, which also came on a power play.

Des Moines’ goals were scored by Killian Kiecker-Olson (two), Lubomir Kupco and Cade DeStefani.

Sebastian Wraneschitz, activated this weekend while Arsenii Sergeev serves a two-game suspension, made 17 saves on 21 shots to record his second victory of the weekend.

Tri-City hits the ice again on Thursday when facing the Lincoln Stars in the USHL’s Frosty Cup at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. Puck drop for the game is set for 7:30 p.m.

