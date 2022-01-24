Storm extends win streak with win over Des Moines

KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm stretched a win streak to eight games for the second time this season by beating the Des Moines Buccaneers 7-4 Sunday afternoon at the Viaero Center.

Cole O’Hara netted three goals to record the 34th hat trick in the organization’s history. Jeremy Wilmer, Gavin Brindley, John Druskinis and Lleyton Roed also scored goals for the Storm.

O’Hara scored his first goal less than a minute into Sunday’s game with an assist by Mitchell Miller. Before the period was over, he found the goal again to give Tri-City a 3-1 lead.

After a goal by the Buccaneers, O’Hara sparked a three-goal outburst by the Storm, completing his hat trick with 8:20 of the second period. It was his 17th goal of the season and came on the power play with an assist from Ilya Nikolaev.

Brindley scored his 12th goal of the season less than a minute later and Druskinis scored his first goal as a member of the Storm at 9:41 of the secnd period to give Tri-City a 6-2 lead.

Roed had assists on both goals then scored his 15th goal at 2:40 of the third period to give Tri-City a 7-3 lead. Roed’s goal was assisted by Brindley and Vinny Borgesi.