Storm erase 3-goal deficit but lose to Sioux City in a shootout Friday

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm lost in a shootout with the Sioux City Musketeers, 4-3, Friday night at the Viaero Center.

The Storm erased a three-goal deficit to force the shootout and pick up one point in the USHL standings and is now five points away from clinching an Anderson Cup Championship.

Lleyton Roed, Mason Wheeler and Mitchell Miller netted Tri-City’s goals.

Sioux City’s Owen McLaughlin scored hias assisted by Dylan James and Ralfs Bergmanis.

Dylan Gratton gave Sioux City a 2-0 lead with his second goal of the year at 3:17 of the first period and McLaughlin scored a second goal at 4:21.

Roed started the comeback, notching a power-play goal at 6:49 of the second period. The goal was his 19th of the year and was assisted by Cole O’Hara.

Wheeler scored his third goal of the season at 13:46 to bring the Storm within one. Graham Gamache and Gavin Brindley earned the assists.

Miller netted his team-leading 34th goal with just over two minutes to play in Friday’s third period to force overtime. The goal was assisted by Ilya Nikolaev and Jeremy Wilmer.

In the shootout, Sioux City’s Bennett Schimek scored the only goal.

Arsenii Sergeev recorded the loss in net after making 25 saves on 28 Musketeers' shots. Alex Tracy was perfect in the shootout and won the game after stopping 32 of Tri-City's 35 shots on goal during the game. Tri-City fell to 41-10-3-1 in the loss.

Tri-City hits the ice again today (Saturday) at the Viaero Center in a rematch with the Musketeers. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.