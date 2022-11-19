Storm end losing streak with shootout win over Des Moines

KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm snapped a three-game losing streak Friday night, defeated the Des Moines Buccaneers 4-3 in a shootout.

Graham Gamache, Tanner Adams and Sebastian Törnqvist netted goals for the Storm during regulation play. Artemi Nizameyev and Evan Werner scored in the shootout.

Niklas Erickson posted his first career win in goal for the Storm, recording 17 saves on 20 shots.

It was just the third home game of the season for the Storm (6-8-0-0). Tri-City will complete the weekend doubleheader hosting Des Moines tonight at 7:05 p.m.

Gamache scored his fifth goal of the season with less than two minutes to play in Friday’s first period to give Tri-City a 1-0 lead. Kieran Cebrian and Evan Werner notched assists on the goal.

In the second period, Adams netted a power-play goal at 8:06 to make the score 2-0. Adams’ goal was his fourth of the year and was assisted by Gamache and Cale Ashcroft.

Törnqvist scored his fourth goal of the season less than one minute into the third period, giving Tri-City a 3-0 lead. The goal came on the power play and was assisted by Trevor Connelly and Ryan Smith.

Des Moines rallied, scoring twice in less than a minute to cut the Storm’s lead to 3-2. Joey Muldowney scored at 1:43 of the third period, and Christian Kocsis scored at 2:19.

With an extra attacker on the ice, Des Moines tied the game with just over a minute to play. Lubomir Kupco deflected a long-range shot past Erickson to force overtime.

After neitehr team scored in the overtime, it came down to the goalies in the shootout where Erickson prevailed. Jan Korec took the loss for Des Moines after making 34 saves on 37 shots.

