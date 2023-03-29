LINCOLN – The Tri-City Storm dropped a midweek game to the Lincoln Stars, 3-2, Wednesday afternoon at the Ice Box in Lincoln despite Trevor Connelly extending his point streak.

Connelly, who netted his 17th goal of the season at the 1:56 mark of the second period, has scored or been credited with an assist in Tri-City's last 15 games, which is the longest streak in the USHL this year.

Connelly's goal tied the game at 1-1. Lincoln's Tyler Dunbar scored midway through the first period. Connelly answered less than two minutes into the second period. Graham Gamache earned the assist.

Lincoln's Mason Marcellus scored his 15th goal of the year at 14:23 of the second and Antonio Fernandez scored at the 16:55 mark to make it 3-1.

The final goal of the game was netted at 7:53 of the third period by Tri-City's Alex Bump. It was his 11th goal of the season, and was assisted by Jake Richard.

Cameron Korpi took the loss in goal for the Storm after stopping 32 of Lincoln’s 35 shots on net. Cameron Whitehead picked up the win for the Stars after denying 30 of Tri-City’s 32 shots.

The Storm fell to 29-18-3-3 on the season and is four points back of the Stars for third place in the USHL’s Western Conference standings. Tri-City’s “magic number” to clinch a spot in Clark Cup Playoffs remains at two.

The Storm can lock up a spot in the postseason with a win at the Viaero Center over Sioux Falls on Friday in the first of two games at the Viaero Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.