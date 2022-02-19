Storm drops home game to Omaha Lancers

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm dropped a home game to the Omaha Lancers by a final score of 3-2 at the Viaero Center on Friday night. Tanner Adams and Andrew Strathmann each netted goals for the Storm in the loss. Tri-City returns to action on Friday, Feb. 25, in a home matchup against the Sioux Falls Stampede. Tickets to the game may be purchased online at www.StormHockey.com or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office during Box Office hours at 308-338-8144. Puck drop for the Storm’s next home game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City opened the game with a goal at 6:35 of the first period. The goal was netted by Tanner Adams and was his 10th goal of the season. Christian Fitzgerald notched his eighth assist of the season on the scoring play. Matt Basgall tied the game at 1-1 less than one minute after Adam’s goal. Basgall’s goal was his fifth goal of the season and was scored on the powerplay at 7:26 of the first period. Riley Rosenthal gave the Lancers a 2-1 lead at 13:14 of the first period with his second goal of the year. Omaha outshot Tri-City 12-4 in the opening period of the game. The Storm trailed by one goal at the start of the second period.

Chris Hedden pushed Omaha’s lead to 3-1 at 1:20 of the second period on a powerplay goal. Hedden’s goal was his second of the season. Andrew Strathmann pulled the Storm within one goal of the Lancers’ lead at 12:43 of the second period with his second goal of the year. Strathmann’s goal was assisted by Christian Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald’s assist was his second of the night and ninth of the season. Tri-City outshot Omaha 13-5 in the second period but trailed 2-1 entering Friday’s third period.

Omaha’s goaltender Kevin Pasche turned away all 12 of Tri-City’s third period shots to secure a 3-2 victory for the Lancers. Pasche made 27 saves on the Storm’s 29 shots on goal. Sebastian Wraneschitz recorded 16 saves on 19 shots to pick up his first loss of the season in goal for the Storm. Tri-City outshot Omaha 12-2 in the third period and 29-19 overall in the game.

The Storm dropped to 30-7-2-0 on the season and now holds an eight-point advantage over the Chicago Steel for first place in the league standings. Friday’s game was played in front of a crowd of 2,562 at the Viaero Center.