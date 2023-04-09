The Tri-City Storm dropped a pair of weekend road games, losing 6-2 to Sioux City on Friday and 2-1 in a shootout on Saturday.

Tri-City-s Trevor Connelly netted his 22nd goal of the season at 8:04 of the third period to tie the game at 1-1 after Sioux Falls' Samuel Harris opened the scoring with a power-play goal midway through the first period.

After each team failed to score in four shootout rounds, Will McDonough netted the only goal of the shootout to give Sioux Falls the victory.

Patriks Berzinš took the loss after saving 26 of 27 shots. Caleb Heil collected the win in goal for the Stampede after stopping 23 of the Storm's 24 shots on net.

Friday, Evan Werner and Alex Bump netted goals for the Storm in the loss. It was Werner's 18th goal of the year and was assisted by Cam O’Neill.

Bump scored his 12th goal early in teh third period with an assist from Kieran Cebrian, but the Musketeers already had four goals on the board and would add two more.

Cameron Korpi dropped the game in net for the Storm after making 14 saves on 19 shots.

Tri-City dropped to 32-19-3-4 after the weekend and remains the fourth place team in the Western Conference.

The Storm returns home for back-to-back games against the Des Moines Buccaneers this weekend. Puck drop for each battle is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.