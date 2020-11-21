Storm drop opening game to Fargo Force

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm dropped the opening game of the weekend, 5-2, to the Fargo Force Friday night at the Viaero Center.

Kieran Cebrian and Mark Estapa scored the Storm’s goals in the loss. Tri-City returns to action tonight (Saturday) in another home game against Fargo. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Tristan Broz netted the opening goal of the game at 3:57 of the first period to give Fargo a 1-0 lead. At 9:09 of the period, Tri-City’s Cebrian scored his first career USHL goal.

Isac Jonsson and Josh Eernisse recorded assists on the scoring play. Eernisse’s assist was his first career assist and first career point in the USHL. Fargo’s Ryan Siedem scored a goal with less than 3 minutes to play in the period to give the Force another lead in the game. Jake Braccini scored at 18:26 of the first period to increase Fargo’s lead to two goals.

Tri-City outshot Fargo 13-9 in the first period but trailed 3-1.

In the second period, Fargo continued its offensive production with two additional goals.