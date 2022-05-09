Storm down, not out in Anderson Cup playoffs; looking for quick start Tuesday

KEARNEY — With four goals in the first period Saturday night, Sioux City claimed a 4-3 road victory over the Tri-City Storm and put the Anderson Cup champions on the verge of elimination from the USHL’s Western Conference Finals.

Following Friday night’s 5-4 loss, in which Sioux City overcame a 4-0 deficit and scored the winning goal with 5 seconds left, the Musketeers lead the best-of-5 series 2-0.

While the Storm are down, coach Anthony Noreen is quick to point out they’re not out.

“What we’ve loved about this group is every time we’ve been in a hole, or something hasn’t gone our way, we’ve worked our way out of it,” Noreen said. “Look at the end of that game, I’ve got every bit of confidence in this group.”

After falling behind 4-0, the Storm chipped away, pulling within a goal with nine minutes left. Even though they swarmed over Sioux City goalie Alex Tracy in the closing minutes, the Musketeers survived.

They will look to win the series Tuesday in Game 3, with Game 4, if necessary, scheduled for Wednesday in Sioux City.

Noreen said the key for the Storm will be a quick start to stall the Musketeers’ momentum.

“It starts with one, Obviously we have to win Tuesday. ... Obviously they’re going to have their home crowd and they’re going to be behind them and if you look at tonight, the difference in the game was the start,” he said.

It took Sioux City 6 minutes and 12 seconds to get on the board with Nick Pierre scoring from the faceoff circle to the right of Storm goalie Sebastian Wraneschitz.

Three and a half minutes later, Dylan James fired one hit form in front of the net

Ben Steeves made it 3-0 at 16:13 in the first period and he completed the first-period flurry with a power-play goal with two seconds left on the clock.

Wraneschitz got the start in place of the Storm’s record-stetting goalie, Arsenii Sergeev, who was in net when Sioux City rallied on Friday.

“Sebastian is as capable of goal as anybody in the league. We have every bit of belief in him, no different than we do our Arsenii. I’ll take those two guys over anybody,” Noreen said.

Sergeev replaced Wraneschitz to start the third period and shut out Sioux City the rest of the way. That allowed Tri-City the opportunity to come back.

After getting out-shot 11-6 in the first period, the Storm put 18 shots on goal in the last two periods.

Jeremy Wilmer scored the first Storm goal at 16:32 of the second period taking a long, down-ice pass form Cole O’Hara.

Drew Montgomery scored following a faceoff at the 3:40 mark of the third period with Victor Czerneckianair collecting the assist.

A 3-on-2 rush led to a goal by Ilya Nicolaev at 10:57 of the third period with Wilmer and Mitchell Miller getting the assists to pull the Storm within one.

But they got no closer as Tracy stopped a total of 21 shots.

“Life’s hard. Playoffs are supposed to be hard. That’s that’s what it’s about,” Noreen said. “Every time you go through a game like we just went through, the scars that you get make you better. They make you harder. They make you a better player and make you more ready for what’s coming next.

“You look at our guys walking out (of the locker room), I don’t see anybody hanging their heads. There’s belief here.”

If there is a Game 5, it will be Thursday in Kearney.