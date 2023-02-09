KEARNEY – Tri-City Storm defenseman Samo Meritähti has announced a commitment to play collegiate hockey in the future at Providence College. Meritähti is currently in his first season with the Storm.

Meritähti, a 19-year-old defenseman from Seinäjoki, Finland, has appeared in 32 games with the Storm. He has netted two goals and dished out three assists.

“I am extremely happy and excited about my commitment to Providence. Providence was the first school that contacted me, and I liked it right away. I visited there a few weeks ago, and it was absolutely amazing, everything was better than I could have imagined," Meritähti said.

“We are very happy for Samo on his commitment to Providence College," Storm coach Anthony Noreen said. "He has been a tremendous teammate, competitor, and person all year. He and has earned this opportunity.”