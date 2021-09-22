Storm defenseman Borgesi looks to make bigger impact

“It is on the ice and off the ice. I have to show up both ways, and that’s most of the veteran guys here. They have to help us on and off the ice, mostly off. Hopefully this weekend starts everything up and then it snowballs from weekend to weekend.”

The Storm will play twice in the Fall Classic — Thursday against Dubuque at 1:30 p.m. and Friday at 11 a.m. against Madison.

Not only will teams look to get their seasons off to the right start, but the stands will be full of college and professional scouts. That adds the importance to players like Borgesi, who is eligible for the 2022 NHL draft,

“It’s super important to us,” he said. “We have a lot of veteran guys. I think we need to take charge this week, especially with all the people in the stands, just to get the year kicked off right.

“It’s just two games in Pittsburgh, but it’s one of the most important weeks of the year to get a fresh start and get the guys going. Our veteran guys need to step up and be ready to go.”

Tri-City head coach Anthony Noreen said it is nice to have the Fall Classic resume after it was missing from the COVID-shortened schedule last year.