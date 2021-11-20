Storm cruises to seventh straight victory, beats Des Moines 10-2

KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm increased its season high winning streak to seven consecutive games in a 10-2 thrashing over the Des Moines Buccaneers at the Viaero Center on Friday night.

Tri-City’s specialty teams shined in the victory, scoring four powerplay goals and one shorthanded goal.

The Storm fell one goal short of tying the organization’s record for most goals scored in a single game (11).

Goal scorers for the Storm included Mitchell Miller (2), Tanner Adams, Jeremy Wilmer, Josh Eernisse, Gavin Brindley, Kieran Cebrian, Lleyton Roed, Aiden Dubinsky, and Drew Montgomery.

Arsenii Sergeev backstopped Tri-City to victory in a 21 saves on 23 shos. Puck drop for today’s (Saturday’s) rematch between the Buccaneers and Storm is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Following Friday’s 10 goal effort against the Buccaneers, tickets for Saturday’s home game at the Viaero Center can be purchased for only $10 at StormHockey.com.