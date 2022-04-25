Storm continue to set records in OT win over Lincoln Stars

LINCOLN – The Tri-City Storm tied the USHL’s Tier I Era record for the most points recorded in a single season by beating the Lincoln Stars, 3-2 in overtime on Saturday.

The Storm join the 2011-2012 Green Bay Gamblers and the 2012-2013 Dubuque Fighting Saints as the only teams in league history to record 98 points in a single season.

Doug Grimes gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 10:57 of Saturday’s first period with a powerplay goal.

The Storm answered at 14:50 when Daimon Gardner scored his first goal as a member of the Tri-City Storm. Cameron O’Neill and Drew Montgomery had the assists.

Montgomery scored his sixth goal of the season at 2:39 of the second period to give Tri-City a 2-1 lead. Gardner, returned the favor from the first period by providing an assist and with Vinny Borgesi

Lincoln tied the score when Killian Kiecker-Olson scored his 20th goal of the season at 6:53 of the second period and when neitehr team scored the rest of the way, the game went to overtime.

Tri-City’s Josh Eernisse broke the tie 10 seconds into the overtime with his ninth goal of the sesaon. scored his ninth goal of the season. Kieran Cebrian recorded the assist.

Sebastian Wraneschitz made 30 saves on 32 shots to record the win in net for Tri-City.

Tri-City finished the regular season with a final record of 47-11-3-1 and the Storm went 9-0-1-0 against Lincoln.

The Storm has a first-round bye in the Clark Cup playoffs and will await the winner of the Fargo-Omaha series.

Tri-City’s playoff ticket package is now on sale. Purchasing a package will guarantee fans the opportunity to sit in the same seat for each of the Storm’s home games during the postseason. The package can be purchased online at www.StormHockey.com, or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office during Box Office Hours at 308-338-8144.

