Storm completes weekend sweep of Fargo

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm continued their torrid scoring pace Saturday night beating Fargo 6-1 to complete a two-game weekend sweep at the Viaero Center.

Ilya Nikolaev recorded the 36th hat trick in team history, and the team’s third in the last three games, with goals in the first period and two goals in the second period giving him 17 for the year.

His first goal came less than two minutes after Fargo had taken a 1-0 lead. He then netted two power-play goels in the second period as Tri-City pulled away.

Jeremy Wilmer, Mitchell Miller and Graham Gamache also netted goals for Tri-City. Wilmer also tied Jaden Schwartz’s organizational record for most assists in a single season (50).

Bret Link scored Fargo’s only goal with less than seven minutes to play in Saturday’s opening period. Link’s goal was assisted by Cole Knuble and Andre Gasseau. But the Force couldn’t stand up under the Storm’s offensive pressure as Tri-City out-shot Fargo 35-13.

Nikolaev’s first goal was assisted by Matt Basgall and Cole O’Hara. Miller assisted on the second goal that came at the 3:41 mark of the second period. Nikolaev’s last goal capped the scoring and was assisted by Matt Basgall.

Wilmer scored his 20th at 18:17 of the first period to give the Storm a 2-1 lead. Wilmer’s goal was assisted by Cole O’Hara.

Miller, who had hat tricks Friday and last Sunday, scored his 27th goal of the season on the power play at 5:25 of the second period to give the Storm a three-goal lead Wilmer and Dowiak assisted on the scoring play.

Tri-City’s third powerplay goal of the evening was netted by Gamache at 14:55 of the second period. The goal was Gamache’s eighth and was assisted by Cole O’Hara and Vinny Borgesi.

Sebastian Wraneschitz recorded the win in net for the Storm. Wraneschitz made 12 saves on 13 shots on goal.

Tri-City hits the ice again Friday in a road game against the Waterloo Black Hawks. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.