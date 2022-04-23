Storm celebrates Anderson Cup title with win over LIncoln

KEARNEY — Nobody on the Tri-City Storm wanted to skate with the Anderson Cup after a loss.

So they took care of business Friday night.

The Storm, who have set organizational records for the most wins (46) and points (96) in a regular season, celebrated their championship at the Viaero Center with a 5-2 win over the Lincoln Stars in the last regular-season home game this year.

Andrew Strathmann, John Druskinis, Jeremy Wilmer, Dane Dowiak and Mitchell Miller scored goals in the win for Tri-City. Arsenii Sergeev notched his league-leading 30th win of the year in goal for the Storm.

The regular season championship was the third in organizational history. The Storm’s final game of the regular season is at 6:05 p.m. today (Saturday) in a road rematch with the Stars at the Ice Box.

Lincoln’s Dalton Norris scored the opening goal of Friday’s game at 10:26 of the second period with an assist from Aidan Thompson. But the lead lasted less than four minutes.

Strathmann tied the score with his fifth goal of the season at 13:57 and Druskinis put Tri-City ahead at 2:23 of the third period with his third goal of the year. Druskinis’ goal was assisted by Tanner Adams.

Lincoln’s Gleb Veremyev tied the game with more than 14 minutes to go with a power-play goal, but the rest of the scoring beling to the Strom.

Wilmer’s 25th goal of the year came less than a minute later. The goal was assisted by Cole O’Hara and Vinny Borgesi.

Dane Dowiak buried his 16th goal of the year seconds later to double the lead. THen Miller scored a short-handed goal at 10:17 of the third period. It was Miller’s league-leading 39th goal of the season.

Miller and Ilya Nikolaev, had the assists on Dowiak’s goal.

Sergeev (30-6-1-1) stopped 23 of Lincoln’s 25 shots on net. Cameron Whitehead recorded the loss in net for the Stars after making 23 saves on 28 Storm shots.

