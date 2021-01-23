Storm blanks Stars on ‘purple’ night

KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm posted a 5-0 shutout win over the Lincoln Stars Friday night at the Viaero Center on “Pack It In Purple” night.

Todd Scott stopped all 17 Lincoln shots on goal to record the victory in net. Hunter Strand recorded the 29th hat trick in team history. Gavin Brindley and Cole McWard also netted goals in the win.

Tri-City returns to action tonight (Saturday) in a road game against Lincoln.

Strand gave Tri-City a 1-0 lead at 7:39 of the first period on a goal assisted by Isac Jonsson. The goal was Strand’s sixth of the season and was scored on the power-play. At 9:18 of the first period, Brindley scored his fifth goal of the season to increase Tri-City’s lead to two goals. The goal was assisted by Rhett Pitlick and Guillaume Richard. The assist for Pitlick was his first point as a member of the Tri-City Storm.

Tri-City outshot Lincoln 16-4 in first and carried a 2-0 lead into the second period.

Strand scored the only goal of the second period to give Tri-City a 3-0 lead. The goal was scored shorthanded at 11:50 of the period. Carter Mazur recorded the assist on the scoring play. Tri-City outshot Lincoln 11-3 in the second period.