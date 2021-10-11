Storm blank Lancers, remain unbeaten

KEARNEY – Tri-City’s early-season success resulted in a record-tying start Saturday.

Mitchell Miller and Drew Montgomery scored while Arsenii Sergeev posted a 23-save shutout to lead the Storm past Omaha 3-0.

That gave Tri-City a 5-0-0-0 record to begin its campaign, tying the team record set by the 2018-19 Anderson Cup winning squad.

“I think it’s a little bit of a combination of things,” said head coach Anthony Noreen of the undefeated start. “I think No. 1, as I’ve said before, this is the best conditioned a group has shown up, so there wasn’t a lot of time being spent on that in training camp. We were able to get right to work on the stuff that matters and the guys all took care of business over the summer.

“I think an even bigger thing is this is a really good group of returners that learned from guys like Carter Mazur and Cole McWard and Matt Knies and our leaders from last year. They’ve kind of taken that and paid it forward and are leading the way for our young guys. I don’t think we’ve gotten too high or too low.”

Miller gave Tri-City the lead 58 seconds into the second period with a power-play goal on a shot from the point that went through traffic past Omaha goaltender Kevin Pasche.