Storm beat Omaha, go to 2-0 in Corn Cup

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm defeated the Omaha Lancers 5-2 Wednesday night at the Viaero Center to go 2-0 in the preseason exhibition Corn Cup.

Tri-City scored less than three minutes into Wednesday’s contest with Isac Jonsson netting his first goal of the preseason to give the Storm the lead. The goal was assisted by Drew Montgomery and Sam Rhodes.

Mason Wheeler scored at 9:19 of the first period to double Tri-City’s lead with Mike Posma provided the assist.

Minutes later, Omaha’s Zakary Karpa scored to cut the Storm lead but 45 seconds later, Tri-City’s Davis Burnside scored his first goal of the preseason to rebuild the two-goal lead. Burnside’s goal was assisted by Mark Estapa and Posma.

Only 10 seconds into the third period, Tri-City’s Vinny Borgesi stretched the Storm lead to 4-1 with a goal assisted by Burnside.

After a goal by Omaha’s Hunter McDonald, Montgomery capped the scoring with assists by Chris Hedden and Posma.

Grant Riley recorded his first win in the net for the Storm. Riley turned aside 16 of the Lancers’ 18 shots. Tri-City managed 37 shots on goal.

The Storm return to action on Friday in a road game against the Lincoln Stars.