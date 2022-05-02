Storm advance in Clark Cup playoffs; host Friday game at Viaero Center

RALSTON — The Tri-City Storm advanced to the Clark Cup Playoffs’ Western Conference Finals, completing a two-game sweep of the Omaha Lancers Sunday, 4-0 at Ralston.

The Storm also defeated Omaha 7-4 Saturday at the Viaero Center in the best-of-three series. Tri-City will return to the Viaero Center in Kearney Friday and Saturday to host the first two games of the Conference Finals.

Ilya Nikolaev scored two goals in each game of the Conference Semifinals to set the pace for the Storm offense. Goalkeeper posted his first postseason wins, including a shutout Sunday afternoon, turning away all 17 of Omaha’s shots on net.

Nikolaev netted his third goal of the postseason at 6:22 of Sunday’s first period with assists from Cole O’Hara and Mitchell Miller. He added his second goal in the opening two minutes of the second peariod with an assist from Jeremy Wilmer.

Dane Dowiak made it 3-0,s coring on the power play at 9:52 of the second period. Wilmer picked up another assist on the goal along with Matt Basgall.

Lleyton Roed scored the only goal in the third period with less than six minutes to play. O’Hara and Graham Gamache got the assists.

Tri-City out-shot the Lancers 33-17

Gri-City now awaits the winner of the Western Conference Semifinal matchup between Sioux City and Waterloo, which is tied 1-1. The decisive game between the Musketeers and Black Hawks will be Tuesday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Saturday, The Storm never trailed O’Hara and Kieran Cebrian scored goals in the first period to put Tri-City in control.

O’Hara scored the opening goal 3 minutes and 42 seconds into the game with Wilmer credited with the assist.

Cebrian scored less than a minute later with assists from Vinnie Borgesi and Dowiak.

Victor Czemeckianair put the Storm ahead 3-0 with a goal at the 2:39 mark of the second period. The goal came on the power play and was assisted by O’Hara and Borgesi.

Nikolaev scored the first of his two goals in the game at 4:49 of the second period to put the Storm ahead 4-0. O’Hara and Wilmer earned the assists on the play.

Omaha got on the board when Evan Werner scored at the 11:01 mark of the second period, but Nikolaev scored his second goal less than a minute later with an assist from Wilmer.

The Lancers put together a little bit of a comeback, scoring twice before the end of the second period. Werner got his second goal and Alex Bump scored on the power play to send the game to the third period with the Storm on top 5-3.

Tri-City’s Mitchell Miller scored his first postseason goal less than five minutes into the third period to give the Storm another three-goal lead in the game. Miller’s goal was assisted by Nikolaev and Sergeev.

Werner completed the hat trick with his third goal of the game and fifth of the postseason at 11:29, but the Storm wasn’t done as Josh Eermisse scored an empty-net goal with less than a minute to play.

Sergeev notched the win in goal after making 19 saves on 23 Omaha shots. Kevin Pasche recorded the loss in net for Omaha after making 34 saves on 40 shots.

