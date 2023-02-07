KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm has acquired the Omaha Lancers' leading scorer, forward Alex Bump, at the USA Hockey Trade and Drop Deadline.

The Philadelphia Flyers draft pick is set to make his debut with the Storm this weekend.

Tri-City also acquired a Phase II 11th-round draft pick in exchange for forward Haden Kruse and two Phase I draft picks and four Phase II draft picks over the next two years.

Bump, 19, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, has netted nine goals and recorded 17 assists in 32 games this season.

Bump was named the 2022 USA Today Hockey Player of the Year following a superb career at Prior Lake High School. He was a finalist for the 2022 Mr. Hockey Award, given to the most outstanding senior high boys hockey player in the state of Minnesota.

Bump notched 83 points (48 goals, 35 assists)in 31 games for Prior Lake, leading the team to the Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament for the first time in school history. He scored five goals in the team's first game on the state tournament and had four goals in the Section 2AA Tournament.

The year before, Bump scored 13 goals and registered 19 assists for 32 points in 19 games.

“We are really excited about the addition of Alex Bump. He is someone who we have seen a lot of over the past year, and feel he has been one of, if not the most, impactful players we have faced. Our staff looks forward to working with him, and helping him continue to develop his game. We also wish Haden Kruse the best moving forward as he heads to Omaha,” Storm President of Hockey Operations/Head Coach Anthony Noreen said.