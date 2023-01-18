Storm acquire goaltender from NAHL

KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm has acquired goaltender Patriks Bērziņš from the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks in exchange for goaltender Karlis Mezsargs and future considerations.

Bērziņš was a standout player for Team Latvia in this month’s World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. He faced more shots than any other goaltender in the tournament during the preliminary round of the event.

Bērziņš, 19, of Talsi, Latvia, appeared in six games for Team Latvia during the World Junior Championship. He completed the tournament with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

Bērziņš backstopped the team to victory on two occasions during the team’s relegation round series against Austria. He also shined in prominent performances in Latvia’s three-goal losses against Top 5 finishers Team USA and Team Finland in the tournament.

Bērziņš’ 160 saves were the second-most of any goaltender in the event. He finished the tournament in the top five in multiple major goaltending statistics.

Bērziņš also appeared in net for Team Latvia in one game during the 2022 World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Alberta.

At Danbury in the North American Hockey League, Bērziņš has recorded a 3.77 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage in 15 games. He was recently ranked in the Top 25 of the NHL Central Scouting Bureau’s Mid-Term Rankings for North American Goalies for the 2023 NHL Draft.

Bērziņš previously announced a commitment to play collegiate hockey at the University of Maine.

“We are excited to add Patriks to our group and feel he can help us in solidifying our goaltending position. His performance so far this season in both the NAHL, and World Junior Championship has been impressive," Storm president/head coach Anthony Noreen said. "We also wish Karlis the best of luck. He was a good teammate, and worked extremely hard.”