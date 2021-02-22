Stampede takes two from Storm

KEARNEY — The Sioux Falls Stampede claimed a weekend series with the Tri-City Storm by winning 5-4 in overtime on Saturday, then 4-2 on Sunday.

Gavin Brindley gave Tri-City (17-11-1-1) a 1-0 lead at the 5:54 mark of the first period on Saturday. Brindley’s goal was his seventh of the season and was assisted by Cole O’Hara. It was O’Hara’s 11th assist.

Thirty-six seconds later, Brent Johnson tied the game for Sioux Falls and, before the first period was over, Luke Toporowski netted his eighth goal to give the Stampede a 2-1 lead.

Tri-City’s Carter Mazur tied the score early in the third period with his 11th goal with Hunter Strand recording his team-leading 16th assist. But less than a minute later, Reid Pabich scored for Sioux Falls to give the Stampede a 3-2 lead. Brent Johnson then capped the scoring with an empty-net goal in the final two minutes.

Todd Scott recorded the loss in goal for the Storm after making 16 saves on 19 Stampede shots.

On Saturday, the Storm’s Matthew Knies scored with 14 seconds left to play to force overtime but eventually fell by a final score of 5-4.

Kneis’ goal was his second of the third period and sixth of the season. Mason Wheeler and Caden Villegas also scored for the Storm.