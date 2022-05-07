Sioux City wins Game 1 of Western Conference Finals

KEARNEY — Tied at 4-4 nearing the end of regulation, Tri-City and Sioux City looked like they would be heading to overtime. As the clock wound down, Musketeers forward Bennett Schimek gained control of the puck and hammered it into the goal.

With only five seconds remaining, Schimek’s crowd-silencing goal gave Sioux City a 5-4 victory in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

“It’s a series for a reason,” Storm coach Anthony Noreen said. “They’re a really good team, at some point there was probably going to be a bump. Obviously, it’s unfortunate the way it ended, but you take the information from Game 1 and you move on to Game 2. That’s why it’s a series.”

At the end of the first period the teams were tied 1-1. Tri-City started the second period strong, with a goal by Gavin Brindley only 54 seconds in. At 7:42, their lead grew with a goal by Graham Gamache, assisted by Brindley.

Less than two minutes later, it seemed the Storm were going to run away with the game, further extending their lead to 4-1 with a goal from Mitchell Miller at 9:20.

Sioux City withstood the storm and stayed within striking distance almost immediately, as forward Dylan James scored only 21 seconds later. The Musketeers finished the period with another goal from Charlie Schoen to cut the deficit to one.

Even though Sioux City only had five shots on goal in the period to the Storm’s 15, they still entered the final 20 minutes with the momentum on their side.

The first two periods started with quick goals by Tri-City, but the Musketeers flipped the script and tied the game at 3:22 in the third period with a goal by Nick Pierre.

“I thought that in the third period we needed to be better,” Noreen said. “We needed to defend better and manage the puck better… I just didn’t think we handled that kind of momentum swing as well as we could’ve.”

Tri-City still had more shots than Sioux City in the third period, but the team was outscored 2-0. For the game, the Storm had 39 shots compared to the Musketeers’ 25. Moving to Game 2, they’re looking to come out with more energy, and most importantly execute.

“I think we have to take a little bit of information about what worked, what worked offensively and what worked on breaking the puck out specifically,” Noreen said. “Obviously we’ve got to do a better job defending and be a little bit more desperate.”

While giving up four unanswered goals and suffering a loss at the hands of a goal with only five seconds remaining hurts, the team is confident in their ability to bounce back.

“This is a group that’s been with their backs against the wall a million times this year and we’ve always responded,” Noreen said.

Now down 0-1 in the best-of-five series, game two is crucial for the Storm.

“That was great playoff hockey,” Noreen said. “That’s what it should be like, that’s what it’s supposed to be like and credit to them. It’s two good teams and it’s going to be the same way tomorrow.”