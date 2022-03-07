Red-hot Tri-City Storm give Anthony Noreen win 300

KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm defeated the Lincoln Stars by a final score of 8-3 on Sunday at the Viaero Center to complete a weekend sweep that brought coach Anthony Noreen his 300th coaching victory in the USHL.

Mitchell Miller notched the first hat trick of his USHL career in Sunday’s win. The hat trick was the 35th in the organization’s history.

Victor Czerneckianair, Drew Montgomery, Jeremy Wilmer, Dane Dowiak and Graham Gamache also scored goals for Tri-City.

Arsenii Sergeev recorded his 24th victory in goal for the Storm.

Czerneckianair scored his sixth goal of the season 34 seconds into Sunday’s game. Czerneckianair’s goal was assisted by Lleyton Roed.

Miller notched his first goal on the powerplay at 8:03 of the first period with assists by Matt Basgall and Wilmer.

Miller scored again at 11:34 with another power-play goal. This one was assisted by Basgall.

After the Stars got on the board early in the second period but Montgomery answered with his fifth goal of the season at 2:40 of the second period to give the Storm another three-goal lead. Montgomery’s goal was assisted by Tanner Adams and Vinny Borgesi.

Wilmer scored his 18th goal of the year at 5:07 of the second period with Borgesi getting the assist. Then Dowiak scored his 11th goal of the season at 12:31. Wilme rand Aiden Dubinsky picked up the assists.

Gamache and Miller wrapped up the scoring.

Tri-City is now 7-0-0-0 against Lincoln this season and improved to 34-8-2-0 in the win.

Saturday, Tri-City routed the Stars 8-0 to give Noreen his 300th victory.

Sebastian Wraneschitz recorded the first shutout of his USHL career and Miller, Cole O’Hara, Andrew Strathmann, Dowiak, Josh Eernisse, Adams and Christian Fitzgerald scored. Miller had two goals, giving him five in the two-game series.

Tri-City returns to action next weekend at the Viaero Center in back-to-back home games against the Fargo Force. Tickets to each game can be purchased by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 308-338-8144 during Box Office hours or by visiting www.StormHockey.com. Puck drop for each game is scheduled for 7:05pm CT