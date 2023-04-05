KEARNEY — After ending the first period ahead 2-0, the Tri-City offense stalled.

Omaha put pressure on with a goal only 56 seconds into the second, and held the Storm scoreless to enter the final period only down 2-1.

While the Tri-City offense remained stagnant for most of the third period, an empty-net goal by Trevor Connelly at 18:48 sealed the 3-1 win.

“You kind of have to take what the game gives you against these guys,” Storm coach Anthony Noreen said. “The thing I liked most was I thought the third period was our best period with the feel in our bench and the care level. Obviously we got a big block at the end and scored empty net. This time of the season you have to find ways to win.”

Tri-City tallied 32 shots, compared to 29 for the Lancers. Only allowing one goal, Storm goalie Cameron Korpi netted 28 saves.

“I thought he had to make some big saves,” Noreen said. “Especially in those first five or six minutes, they were all over us. That’s what a good goalie does. He’s done what he’s continued to do, which is just give us a chance every night.”

While Connelly finished off the match, and set a team record with 18 consecutive games with at least one point, the first period was the Sebastian Tornqvist show. He assisted on the first goal by Jake Richard at 15:39, and with only one second to spare, Tornqvist also hammered in a goal past the hands of Lancers' goalkeeper Kevin Pasche at 19:59.

With the win, the Storm is now 32-18-3-3 on the season, including an 8-2 record versus the Lancers.

“When we’ve bought into the idea that it’s going to be a hard-nosed, physical battle where it’s going to be low scoring and you’re going to have to be at their neck, I think we’ve had success,” Noreen said. “There have obviously been a couple nights where we didn’t have that and it went the other way. They’re a good team.”

After dropping two matches to Sioux City mid-March, Tri-City has won six of its last seven and is tied for third place in the USHL West.

“We want to get better,” Noreen said. “Where we were in September to October, we were struggling then. We told our guys to keep believing. We’re worried right now about continuing to get better, get healthy and make sure we’re playing our best hockey at this time of the year.”

Tri-City will be on the road this weekend, facing Sioux City on Friday and Sioux Falls on Saturday.

The Storm will be back at home on April 14 against Des Moines.