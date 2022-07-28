Noreen, Storm players to represent USA in junior tournament

KEARNEY – Tri-City Storm coach Anthony Noreen and multiple Storm players are set to represent Team USA at the upcoming Hlinka-Gretzky Cup in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada.

Noreen will lead the USA team in the annual under-18 tournament when the event gets underway Sunday. Storm players Tanner Adams, Charlie Kinsman and Ryan Smith as well as Storm draft pick A.J. Lacroix will skate for Team USA.

Team USA faces Slovakia at noon Friday in a pre-tournament matchup. All of Team USA’s tournament games will be broadcast live on NHL Network.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is an annual international event highlighting many of the world's top junior players. The event was founded in 1991, and it is named after Ivan Hlinka and Wayne Gretzky.

Canada, Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland will compete in Group A of this year’s tournament. Team USA is joined in Group B by Czechia, Finland and Germany. Each of Team USA’s games will take place at Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada.

Team USA is slated to face Germany at 4 p.m. Sunday in the team’s opening game of the tournament. Finland will serve as Team USA’s opponent in the team’s second game at 2 p.m. Aug. 1.

Team USA will face Czechia in the team’s final preliminary-round game at noon Aug. 3.

Semifinal games are at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5.

The Cup will conclude Aug. 6 with the third-place game at 1 p.m. and the championship at 3 p.m.

Team USA will be seeking its second championship after winning the annual tournament in 2003.