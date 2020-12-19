Nick Portz’s two goals enough for Storm win

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Nick Portz scored both Tri-City goals Friday night as the Strom beat the Sioux City Musketeers 2-1 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Storm goal keeper Todd Scott stopped 30 of Sioux City’s 31 shots to imporove his record to 5-1.

Portz put Tri-City ahead 1-0 at the 12-minute mark of the first period, utilizing an assist by Steven Bellini.

Sioux City’s Daniel Laatsch tied the score in the second period, scoring an unassisted goal at the 9:33 mark.

Portz scored the game-winner at 11:06 of the third period. The goal was assisted by Mike Posma.

The Storm return to action on at 6:05 p.m. today (Saturday) in a road game against the Omaha Lancers.

The Storm return home on Dec. 31 to the Viaero Center in Kearney to face the Lincoln Stars.