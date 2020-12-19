 Skip to main content
Nick Portz’s two goals enough for Storm win

Storm Pucks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Nick Portz scored both Tri-City goals Friday night as the Strom beat the Sioux City Musketeers 2-1 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Storm goal keeper Todd Scott stopped 30 of Sioux City’s 31 shots to imporove his record to 5-1.

Portz put Tri-City ahead 1-0 at the 12-minute mark of the first period, utilizing an assist by Steven Bellini.

Sioux City’s Daniel Laatsch tied the score in the second period, scoring an unassisted goal at the 9:33 mark.

Portz scored the game-winner at 11:06 of the third period. The goal was assisted by Mike Posma.

The Storm return to action on at 6:05 p.m. today (Saturday) in a road game against the Omaha Lancers.

Tri-City is offering a “Stocking Stuffer” deal for the holidays. The deal includes 10 ticket vouchers to any 2020-2021 home game, one Storm game puck, a $25 gift card for the Storm Store/Viaero Center concessions, and two face masks — a $250 value available for $149. A limited amount of “Stocking Stuffer” packages are available and game pucks are available as supply’s last.

The Storm return home on Dec. 31 to the Viaero Center in Kearney to face the Lincoln Stars.

