New Tri-City Storm forward Evan Werner making impact on offense

KEARNEY — Immediate impact. That is what Evan Werner has had on the Tri-City Storm after being traded from the Omaha Lancers.

The 5-foot-9 forward had three goals and four assists in 14 games with the Lancers this season. Through only seven games with the Storm, Werner has netted 10 goals and three assists.

“I think I’d be lying if I said when we traded for him we thought he’d have this many points in the early going,” said Tri-City head coach and President of Hockey Operations Anthony Noreen. “He’s reached our expectations without a doubt, and probably exceeded them for the most part. He’s just been a great guy to work with. He loves the game, he’s a good teammate, he’s consistent in how he works and that’s all you can really ask for.”

Werner has scored in all seven games with Tri-City, breaking the team’s record for most consecutive games with a goal.

After playing for the Lancers in 2021 and the start of the 2022-23 season, Werner was traded for Drew Montgomery, who had been with the Storm since 2020. While it was a shock initially, the move to Kearney has worked in Werner’s favor so far.

“Obviously it’s tough hearing that you got traded,” Werner said. “You create good relationships and you have a lot of friendships back where you played. After you figure everything out though, it’s pretty exciting. The guys made me feel like I’ve been here for a long time, I feel like I connect well with the coaching staff and it’s actually been a really easy transition.”

Since Werner’s arrival, Tri-City has gone 4-3. He is proud of what he has accomplished with the team so far, but at 9-10-0-1, winning is the priority.

“It’d be nice to string along some more wins, but it’s great to have some success,” Werner said. “Credit to the guys, I’ve only been here for a couple weeks. Playing with them is great and our chemistry is certainly getting better.”

While it wasn’t easy to trade away a three-year veteran in Montgomery, it was a hard decision that had to be made to better the team.

“I just think that sometimes for whatever reason, you need to shake up a room, a team, a culture,” Noreen said. “He’s a guy that we feel fits the way that we want to play. He plays fast and plays hard. He’s got the skill and plays with passion. He’s brought some new life, new energy and a style that fits what we want to be.”

Werner’s 10 goals are the most on the team. Still, having only played in seven games with Tri-City, there is still room for development and improvement.

“I want to see continued growth,” Noreen said. “These guys are all going to move on from here and our job is to maximize what they’re capable of so that they’re better suited for the next level. That’s our job with Evan. I still think he’s just scratching the surface as far as what he’s capable of as a player. We need to keep pushing him, regardless of what his results are.”

Coming off a two-goal performance in a 3-2 win over his former team, Werner and the Storm will once again face off against the Lancers at home on Friday.