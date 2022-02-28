More than 4,000 see Tri-City Storm sweep Sioux Falls

KEARNEY – More than 4,000 fans packed into the Viaero Center on Saturday night to watch the league-leading Tri-City Storm complete a two-game weekend sweep of the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Dane Dowiak recorded his second multi-goal game as the Storm won 4-1 in front of the largest crowd to attend a game at the Viaero Center since the team captured its first Clark Cup Championship in a win over Dubuque on May 20, 2016.

Dowiak scored his first goal with less than four minutes remaining in the first period.and he capped the scoring with an empty-net goal at game’s end.

Cole O’Hara had given the Storm a 1-0 lead before Dowiak found the net on a power play.

O’Hara scored his team-leading 20th goal at 5:18 of the first period with assists credited to Jeremy Wilmer and Ilya Nikolaev.

Dowiak’s goal came with 16:46 left in the first period and was assisted by Nikolaev.

Josh Eernisse scored his fifth goal of the year at 4:08 of the second period to push the Storm’s lead to 3-0. The goal was assisted by Dowiak and Kieran Cebrian.

Will McDonough netted the Stampede’s only goal less than one minute later but the Stampeded couldn’t beat Storm goalie Sebastian Wraneschitz again as he recorded his fifth victory in net.

Wraneschitz turned away 22 of Sioux Falls’ 23 shots to improve his personal record to 5-1-0-0. Noah Grannan took the loss for the Stampede after making 20 saves on 23 Storm shots.

The Storm, now 32-7-2-0, will return home to the Viaero Center for back-to-back games next weekend after playing a road game against the Des Moines Buccaneers on Friday. Tickets to Saturday and Sunday’s games can be purchased online at www.StormHockey.com or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office during Box Office Hours at 308-338-8144.