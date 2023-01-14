Lincoln Stars claim 4-1 victory over Storm in Kearney

KEARNEY – The Lincoln Stars took a 4-1 victory over The Tri-City Storm Friday night in the first game of a home-and-home weekend series at the Viaero Center in Kearney.

Lincoln jumped to a 1-0 lead in the opening minute of Friday’s game. Keaton Peters notched his 14th goal of the season 44 seconds into the rivalry matchup. Jared Mangan and Patrick Raftery each notched an assist on the scoring play.

Doug Grimes netted his ninth goal of the year at 3:40 of Friday’s first period to give the Stars a two-goal lead.

Henry Nelson netted his third goal of the season less than one minute into the third period to increase the Stars’ lead to three goals, and Tanner Ludtke scored for the 16th time this season at 4:57 of the final period to make it 4-0.

Tri-City (14-13-0-2) got on the board at the 14:57 mark of the third period when Trevor Connelly scored his sixth goal of the season.

Lincoln's Cameron Whitehead collected the win in goal after stopping 22 of the Storm’s 23 shots on net. Karlis Mezsargs dropped the game in net for Tri-City after making 23 saves on 27 shots.

Tri-City hits the ice again tonight in a road game against the Lincoln Stars. Puck drop for the game is set for 6:05 p.m.