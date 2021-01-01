Lincoln hands Storm another loss

KEARNEY — The Lincoln Stars completed a back-to-back sweep of the Tri-City Storm, winning 3-1 Thursday night at Kearney’s Viaero Center.

The Stars built a 3-0 lead before the Storm scored on a power-play goal by Mark Estapa in the third period.

Lincoln scored one goal in each period. Stanley Cooley scored the opening goal at 9:49 with an assist by Spencer Smith.

Joey Larson made it 2-0 at 14:02 of the second period and Smith scored 44 seconds into the third period.

Estapa answered at 9:28 with his third goal of the season. Isac Jonsson recorded the assist, which was also his third of the year.

Tri-City outshot Lincoln 28-15 but Storm goalie Connor Hopkins recorded the loss, making 12 saves. Ryan Ouellette recorded the win in goal for Lincoln.

The Storm return to action Saturday playing the Stars again, this time in Lincoln.

Before the game, the Storm announced its captains and alternate captains for the remainder of the season.

Defenseman Cole McWard and forward Carter Mazur have each been named captain.