Lancers get the win, Storm locks up West championship

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm clinched the Western Conference regular-season championship Friday night at the Viaero Center despite a 3-2 loss to the Omaha Lancers.
Following Sioux City’s 5-2 defeat of the Fargo Force, Tri-City has clinched the highest possible points percentage of any team in the Western Conference and has locked up the regular-season conference championship for the fourth time in organization history.
Tri-City will hold the No. 1 seed on the Western Conference side of the Clark Cup Playoffs.
The Storm’s playoff ticket package is on sale through Friday and includes a ticket to every Storm home game throughout the playoffs.
Prices are $60 for glass, $40 for adults, and $20 for kids. Season ticket holders will receive complimentary tickets to every home game in the postseason.
Ben Schoen netted his 16th goal of the season just 59 seconds into Friday’s game. The goal was assisted by Gavin Brindley and Mason Wheeler.
Brindley’s assist was his 13th and the assist by Wheeler was his sixth of the year.
At 7:40 of the first period, Michael Posma scored his 13th goal of the season for Omaha to tie the game at 1-1, and with 33 seconds left to play in the first period, Omaha went ahead on Kienan Draper’s third goal of the season.
Owen Fowler scored a shorthanded goal at 8:54 of the second period to extend Omaha’s lead.
Schoen answered with his second goal with an assist from Matthew Knies, which was his 24th. Conner Hutchison also was credited with an assist, his 11th.
Storm goalie Todd Scott took the loss in net after making 23 saves on 26 shots.