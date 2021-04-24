Lancers get the win, Storm locks up West championship

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm clinched the Western Conference regular-season championship Friday night at the Viaero Center despite a 3-2 loss to the Omaha Lancers.

Following Sioux City’s 5-2 defeat of the Fargo Force, Tri-City has clinched the highest possible points percentage of any team in the Western Conference and has locked up the regular-season conference championship for the fourth time in organization history.

Tri-City will hold the No. 1 seed on the Western Conference side of the Clark Cup Playoffs.

The Storm’s playoff ticket package is on sale through Friday and includes a ticket to every Storm home game throughout the playoffs.

Prices are $60 for glass, $40 for adults, and $20 for kids. Season ticket holders will receive complimentary tickets to every home game in the postseason.

Ben Schoen netted his 16th goal of the season just 59 seconds into Friday’s game. The goal was assisted by Gavin Brindley and Mason Wheeler.

Brindley’s assist was his 13th and the assist by Wheeler was his sixth of the year.