Kieran Cebrian nets hat trick in Storm's 5-4 win over Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – Kieran Cebrian netted a hat trick to lead the Tri-City Storm to a 5-4 victory over the Fargo Force Thursday night in Fargo.

Cebrian scored his first goal at 6:21 of the second period to tie the game at 2-2. The goal came on a penalty shot after Cebrian drew a penalty on a shorthanded scoring chance. The goal was the first penalty-shot goal scored by any player in the USHL this season.

Cebrian’s last two goals came in the third period, giving the Storm a 5-3 lead. The first of his third-period goals came on a power play at the 5:27 mark, breaking a 3-3 tie. Sebastian Törnqvist and Cameron O’Neill earned the assists.

Cebrian then scored his seventh goal of the year with four minutes left with an assist by Kaden Muir.

Fargo’s Bret Link scored his second goal of the game, and third goal of the season, at 17:02 of the third period to bring the Force within one.

Storm goaltender Karlis Mezsargs made the final save of the night with less than five seconds to play to seal Tri-City’s road win. Mezsargs stopped 28 of Fargo’s 32 shots in the game while Fargo’s Anton Castro picked up the loss after making 16 saves on 21 shots.

Tri-City’s other goals came off the sticks of Ryan Smith and Artemi Nizameyev. Smith scored his second goal of the season at 4:33 of the first period to give Tri-City a 1-0 lead. The goal was netted on the power play and was assisted by Tanner Adams and Graham Gamache.

Nizameyev scored with less than five seconds to play in the second period. The goal was scored unassisted and was his first USHL goal. It gave the Storm a 3-2 lead entering the third period.

Tri-City hits the ice again today at Fargo. Puck Drop is at 7:05 p.m.