 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Goalie goal caps Storm win

Goalie goal caps Storm win

{{featured_button_text}}
Todd Scott scores

Tri-City Storm goaltender Todd Scott (42) celebrates after scoring an empty net goal to put the Storm up 7-4 over Sioux Falls at the Viaero Center in Kearney Saturday night.

 Eldon Holmes, Special to the Hub

KEARNEY — Goalie Tom Scott scored the first goal of his career Saturday night and teammate Carter Mazur had his first USHL hat trick as the Tri-City Storm completed a two-game weekend sweep of the Sioux Falls Stampede with a 7-4 win at the Viaero Center.

Mazur netted his first two goals in the opening three minutes of the second period to give Tri-City a 3-1 lead. The first goal came 35 seconds into the period and was assisted by Matthew Knies. At 2:06, Mazur added a power-play goal with assists by Hunter Strand and Knies.

But Sioux Falls scored two goals later in the period to send the game to the final 20 minutes tied 3-3.

Cole O’Hara gave Tri-City a 4-3 lead at 7:36 of the third period, scoring his ninth goal of the season on the power play with an assist by Conner Hutchison. Then Mazur completed his hat trick with his 19th goal of the season at 8:45.

Sioux Falls cut the lead to one goal with less than five minutes remaining in the game on a goal from Daniel Russell, but Hunter Strand scored his 16th goal into an empty net with less than two minutes to play to make it 6-4.

Scott, who recorded his 17th win in net, capped the scoring with 28 seconds left, firing a shot the length of the ice.

The Storm outshot the Stampede 32-23 and improved to 25-13-2-1. Tri-City currently trails the Fargo Force by one point for first place in the Western Conference standings.

Adam Klapka and Knies also scored for the Storm.

Michael Citara scored two goals for the Stampede and now has 16 goals this season.

Tri-City returns to action at 7:05 p.m. Friday at the Viaero Center hosting Omaha for “Puck N’ Paws Night.” Tickets may be purchased in advance by visiting StormHockey.com or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 308-338-8144.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Loyola has become a fan favorite thanks to Sister Jean

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News