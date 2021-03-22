Goalie goal caps Storm win

KEARNEY — Goalie Tom Scott scored the first goal of his career Saturday night and teammate Carter Mazur had his first USHL hat trick as the Tri-City Storm completed a two-game weekend sweep of the Sioux Falls Stampede with a 7-4 win at the Viaero Center.

Mazur netted his first two goals in the opening three minutes of the second period to give Tri-City a 3-1 lead. The first goal came 35 seconds into the period and was assisted by Matthew Knies. At 2:06, Mazur added a power-play goal with assists by Hunter Strand and Knies.

But Sioux Falls scored two goals later in the period to send the game to the final 20 minutes tied 3-3.

Cole O’Hara gave Tri-City a 4-3 lead at 7:36 of the third period, scoring his ninth goal of the season on the power play with an assist by Conner Hutchison. Then Mazur completed his hat trick with his 19th goal of the season at 8:45.

Sioux Falls cut the lead to one goal with less than five minutes remaining in the game on a goal from Daniel Russell, but Hunter Strand scored his 16th goal into an empty net with less than two minutes to play to make it 6-4.

Scott, who recorded his 17th win in net, capped the scoring with 28 seconds left, firing a shot the length of the ice.