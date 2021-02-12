Friday's Storm game postponed

Des Moines, Iowa. – Friday night’s Tri-City Storm road game against the Des Moines Buccaneers has been declared a “No Contest” by the USHL.

Per the USHL’s safety protocols, minimum standards were not met to play the game. The USHL is working with the Buccaneers and the Storm to reschedule the game at a later date. The only previous meeting this season, on Dec. 15, was a rescheduled game from Nov. 6.

The Storm and the Buccaneers are scheduled to play five additional games in this year’s season series, including tonight’s postponed game.

Tri-City returns to action Saturday in a road contest against the Waterloo Black Hawks. The 6:05 p.m. game game will be the first game in a two-game weekend road series against the Black Hawks. The puck drops at 3:05pm on Sunday at Young Arena.

Tri-City returns home to the Viaero Center for eight consecutive home games following Sunday’s game at Waterloo.