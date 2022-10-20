Fargo shut out Tri-City, 4-0

FARGO, N.D. – The Fargo Force dealt the Tri-City Storm a 4-0 loss Thursday night at Scheels Arena in Fargo, North Dakota.

Fargo's Verner Miettinen scored the game's lone first-period goal, his second of the season, with assists by Joe Palodichuk and Jakob Stender.

Tri-City's Dane Dowiak scored in the second period to apparently bring the game to a 1-1 tie, but the goal was disallowed due to interference on Fargo goaltender Anton Castro.

Fargo went ahead 2-0 at 13:08 of the second period when Tanner Walos found the back of the net with assists by Bret Link and Jakub Stender.

Miettinen notched his second goal at 16:40 to make the score 3-0.

Charlie Russell scored his third goal of the season at 4:42 of the third period to conclud the scoring.

Castro stopped all 21 shots by the Storm. Tri-City goalie Karlis Mezsargs recorded the loss after making 24 saves on Fargo’s 28 shots on net.

Tri-City hits the ice again tonight in Sioux City, facing the Musketeers.

Storm trade Hovsepyan to RoughRiders for draft picks

KEARNEY. – The Tri-City Storm has completed a transaction with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, acquiring a third-round draft pick in the 2023 USHL Phase I Draft and a conditional draft pick in the 2024 USHL Phase II Draft in exchange for forward Arvega Hovsepyan and a fourth-round pick in the 2023 USHL Phase I Draft.

Hovsepyan, 19, of Los Angeles, California, made his USHL debut with the Storm on Dec. 3, 2021, and skated in 16 games with Tri-City last season. He appeared in three games this season.

He previously announced a commitment to play collegiate hockey in the future at Michigan State University.