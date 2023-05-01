FARGO, N.D. – The Tri-City Storm’s season came to an end Saturday night in Fargo with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Force in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Jacob Jeannette and Alex Bump each netted a goal for Tri-City as the Storm was eliminated in the best-of-three series. Tri-City also lost 3-2 on Friday.

Jeannette gave the Storm the lead with an even-strength goal at 6:58 of Saturday’s opening period. The goal was assisted by Cam O’Neill and Philippe Blais-Savoie.

The lone goal of the second period was scored by Fargo's Charlie Russell and the Force took a 2-1 lead when Verner Miettinen scored his second goal of the playoffs at 1:39 of the third period.

Bump tied the game with less than three minutes to play when he tallied his third of the playoffs. Jake Richard and Kieran Cebrian each recorded an assist.

Russell scored the game-winner with a short-handed goal at 1:38 of the overtime.

Storm goal keeper Cameron Korpi took the loss after making 28 saves on 31 shots.

Tri-City finished the regular season with a final record of 34-20-4-4.

Friday, Tri-City's Tanner Adams and Sebastian Törnqvist scored third-period goals to close the gap after Fargo took a 2-0 lead. But Fargo's Boris Skalos scored an even-strength goal midway through the third period to keep the Force on top.

Tri-City lifted Korpi in the game’s final minutes for an extra attacker, but failed to score the game-tying goal.