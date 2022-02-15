 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fargo Force ends Tri-City Storm’s point streak
Fargo Force ends Tri-City Storm's point streak

FARGO, N.D. – The Tri-City Storm split a pair of games during the weekend with the Fargo Force.

Friday, the Storm won a 3-2 come-from-behind victory. Tri-City erased a two-goal deficit in the third period as Mitchell Miller scored the game-winning goal with 15 seconds remaining in the game. Victor Czerneckianair also netted his fifth goal of the year in the win. Sebastian Wraneschitz recorded his third win of the season in net for the Storm.

On Saturday, Fargo claimed a 5-3 victory, ending the Storm’s 13-game point streak and handing Tri-City its first regulation loss of the calendar year.

Ilya Nikolaev, Lleyton Roed and Jeremy Wilmer scored goals for Tri-City.

Tri-City hits the ice again on Friday at home against the Omaha Lancers. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

