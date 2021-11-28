 Skip to main content
Fargo ends Storm's 9-game win streak
Fargo ends Storm's 9-game win streak

Storm puck

FARGO, N.D. – The Tri-City Storm’s nine-game winning streak ended Saturday night at Scheels Arena in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Fargo Force.

Tri-City fell one win short of tying the organization’s record for most consecutive wins.

Lleyton Roed, Nate Benoit, Mitchell Miller and Ilya Nikolaev scored goals for the Storm.

Roed netted the opening goal at 16:59 of the first period. It was his fifth of the season and was assisted by Miller and Nikolaev.

Just over a minue later, Benoit scored his first USHL goal to give Tri-City a 2-0 lead. Benoit’s goal was assisted by Tanner Adams.

Before the period ended, Fargo’s Thomas Weis cut Tri-City’s lead in half.

Miller scored his ninth goal of the season on the power play at 11:17 of the second period to give the Storm a 3-1 lead. Miller’s goal was assisted by Nikolaev and Jeremy Wilmer.

Fargo’s Luke Gramer netted an even-strength goal to cut into the Storm’s lead to one just over a minute later.

Nikolaev answered with his fifth goal of the season on the power play at 14:10 of the second period to make it 4-2 with assists from Cole O’Hara and Wilmer.

At 9:23 of the third period, Fargo’s Tyler Rollwagen netted his third goal of the season to bring the Force back within one goal. Then, in the final two minutes of the third period, Bret Link netted his sixth goal of the season to tie the game at 4-4.

Fargo’s Joe Palodichuk scored his first goal of the season at 2:54 of the overtime period to give Fargo a 5-4 overtime victory.

Chase Clark took the loss in net for Tri-City after making 29 saves on 34 shots. Louden Hogg picked up the win in goal for Fargo.

Tri-City (14-2-1-0) hits the ice again on Friday in a road game against the Omaha Lancers.

