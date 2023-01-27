 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fargo claims overtime win over Storm in first game of Frosty Cup

  • Updated
FRISCO, Texas. – League-leading Fargo scored in overtime to beat the Tri-City Storm, 4-3, Thursday night in the opening game of the 2023 USHL Frosty Cup played at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

The two teams will meet again tonight to complete their cup series.

Fargo’s Cole Knuble scored his 17th goal of the season 40 seconds into the overtime to secure the victory for Fargo, dropping Tri-City’s record to 16-13-1-3.

The Force took a 1-0 lead when Joe Palodichuk scored his fifth goal of the season on a 5-on-3 power play at 7:37 of the first period, but Tri-City answered with three straight goals.

Graham Gamache scored a short-handed goal at 8:56 of the first period to tie the score. It was Gamache’s 10th goal of the season.

August Falloon scored his seventh goal of the year with six minutes left to play in the opening period to make it 2-1. Falloon’s goal was assisted by Cameron O’Neill and Trevor Connelly.

The final goal of Thursday’s first period was scored by the Storm’s Cameron O’Neill. It came at 15:54 and was assisted by Samo Meritähti and Falloon.

Fargo didn’t start its comeback until the third period. Ty Henricks netted his sixth goal of the season less than two minutes in and Charlie Russell scored a short-handed goal at 8:49 to tie the score.

Matej Marinov notched the victory in goal for Fargo. Recently-acquired Cameron Korpi took the loss as the Storm dropped to 1-2-1-0 in head-to-head matchups against the Force this season.

